The Juneteenth Association of Tyler kicked off a weekend of events Friday by handing out college scholarships.
Derrick Choice, association public relations chair, said Juneteenth is about education. People need to know about June 19, 1865, when news that slavery had ended reached Galveston, he said. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
“We’ve got to keep telling the story so our young people, so our older people, will understand about Juneteenth and why we celebrate it,” Choice said.
As he looked around the Metro Chamber of Commerce on Friday, where scholarship recipients and supporters were gathered, Choice said events such as this showed forward movement.
Rosie Johnson with the Juneteenth Association of Tyler said the scholarships handed out Friday were the most the organization has ever been able to award. The association is “honored and blessed” to help each of the recipients, she added.
“We are only able to do this through the community and really appreciate their support,” Johnson previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to help these young people enter into colleges and universities. We believe in giving back to the community."
Sixteen scholarships of $500 were given by the Juneteenth Association of Tyler. The other two scholarships were $500 from the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club and $1,000 from retired Tyler Junior College Chancellor Mike Metke for a recipient attending TJC.
Additionally, two recipients also were awarded $500 scholarships from Suddenlink.
The recipients of these scholarships were:
- Lakrissa Hester: Mike Metke scholarship
- Cambree Session: Scholarship from Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club
- Ariana Padron: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship and Suddenlink scholarship
- Quynton Johnson: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship and Suddenlink scholarship
- Zachary Johnson: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Isaac Thomas: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Samira Matlock: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Michal Kindle-Hawkins: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Kencia Lee: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Brakari Granberry-Session: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Zamyria Caldwell: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Emma Bosworth: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Kiersten McCloud: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Hannah Marr: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Asia Burnley: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Madelyn Flanery: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Star’La Goss-Avery: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Jade Thomas: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship
- Kyla Alyse Daye: Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarship