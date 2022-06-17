A longtime Smith County public servant will be honored this weekend at a tribute event.
Judge Quincy Beavers Jr., who announced in April that he would be resigning, served as the Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace for the last 28 years. Before becoming JP, Beavers worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, 10 of which were with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University, a masters degree from East Texas State University and took more than 400 hours in legislative law update course work at Southwest Texas State University.
Beavers will be honored Saturday night as the Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. Foundation holds its Premier Foundation Fundraiser event.
The foundation was recently established to continue the philanthropic vision of Beavers. The mission of the foundation is to provide college scholarships to disadvantaged students who have an interest in attending a Historically Black College/University (HBCU), according to a press release from the organizers.
This event will pay tribute to Beavers for his years of service to the citizens of Smith County as the first Black person to be elected as Justice of the Peace.
"He has been a viable factor to many in the community, and it behooves the organization to give honor where honor is due," the release stated. "There are times when most of us walk in some position of authority and then there are times when we all walk as a servant under someone’s authority. Judge Beavers has held both of those positions. He has served with honor, integrity, dignity, and compassion."
The foundation’s event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cascades Country Club.
The Honorable Alexis Herman, former Secretary of Labor (1997-2001) under President Bill Clinton’s Administration will be the keynote speaker.
World-renowned vocal artist, pastor, motivational speaker, and education activist Wintley Phipps will be the entertainer for the evening. The family of General Colin Powell requested Wintley to sing “How Great Thou Art” for the former Secretary of State’s funeral that was held in the Washington National Cathedral.
The event requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated. Reserved tables and sponsorships opportunities are available. For more information, contact Dr. Pamela Phoenix or Ambra Phillips at 833-444-4465 or judgequincybeaversjrfoundation@yahoo.com.