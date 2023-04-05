Smith County Judge Neal Franklin laid out the timeline of progression for the new courthouse at his State of the County presentation at Tyler Chamber of Commerce luncheon the Green Acres Crosswalk on Tuesday.
“I want the people to know that Smith County is in great shape,” Franklin said.
He introduced a new tagline to describe the progression and goals of the county: "Together We Can."
"As a county, we've made some big requests of our citizens over the last years," Franklin said. "You, the voters, have shown an amazing amount of trust in us. Passing two road bond packages and, the latest, a $179 million courthouse ... your support was required for us to move forward with these ventures. Thus, together we can."
The most anticipated item was the courthouse, in which Franklin laid out a tentative schedule:
Phase 1 of the project includes completing due diligence and schematic design development. This is estimated to be completed around November 2023. In October 2023, construction of the parking garage is expected to begin, with a tentative completion date of August 2024.
Phase 2 is projected to begin in September 2024 with the construction of the courthouse. This is estimated to take two full years to complete with a projected end date of September 2026.
Phase 3 is marked by the transition from the existing courthouse to the new courthouse lasting from September 2026 to September 2027.
“Don’t hold me to all these dates,” he said.
Franklin also provided status updates of the Smith County road bonds:
Phase 1:
- 204 miles of road improved (201 miles planned)
- 2 bridges reconstructed or replaced
- $39,116,000 spent ($39,332,000 planned)
Phase 2:
- 282 miles of roads planned for improvement
- $55,500,000 to spend
“What an exciting time to be in Smith County,” Franklin said.
He addressed the status of projects receiving the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- IT projects (radio upgrades, IT Department remodel, IT security and cybersecurity upgrades) - $4,045,759
- Smith County vehicles - $4,020,000
- Rural water projects - $6.46 million
- Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Mental Health Wing - $500,000
- Hospitals (medical staff retention) - $4.1 million
- Line Street parking lot - estimate of $165,000
- Miracle League of Tyler - $264,654
Among the most recent projects is a new parking lot on 218 E. Line Street, an estimate of $165,000.
“When we started with the construction idea of the parking garage, we realized we’re taking a lot of parking spaces from our employees,” Franklin said. “Well, the good Lord must have understood what we needed because in November a wind storm blew down one of our buildings.”
Additionally, introduced by Tyler Economic Development Council, there is a projected business park, which will need a new county road.
As part of the ARPA funds, Smith County is funding $4.5 million towards the construction of the road.
CampV, a nonprofit organization for veterans, will receive $130,000 for the new facility, where it will be a “one stop shop for veterans,” Franklin said.
Franklin wanted to make a push to take care of the growing issue with loose animals in the community.
“We have a problem with strays,” Franklin said. “Please consider adopting your next family member at a shelter. It doesn’t have to necessarily be the county, it can be with the city.”
Franklin said that when he ran his campaign for Smith County Judge in 2022, he put a lot of focus on mental health.
“Right now, our jail is the largest facility for mental health… and that should not be so,” he said. “We are working with state legislators to get more funding to address this issue.”
When it came to describing the benefits of living in Smith County, he says it is God’s county.
Between the natural beauty that is enriched in East Texas, plentiful employment opportunities and community members who are generous, Smith County is a place of high quality, according to Franklin.
“Compassion runs rampant in our county, we have an extensive list of nonprofits working daily for those who need the assistance the most,” Franklin said.
He also said that Smith County is the ‘medical hub of East Texas.’
“You do not have to leave our county or community for excellent care,” Franklin said.
Educational opportunities are also bountiful in Smith County. “We have visionaries who look beyond the here and now, setting up for future generations.”
He credited the local first responders for keeping the communities safe, giving public safety the ability as being top in the state.
The economic development in Tyler and the surrounding cities, according to Franklin, is based on forward thinking and partnership. He also credits the Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in promoting positive changes in the community.
“The relationship between the city and the county is good… we have a great working relationship with mayor Don Warren,” Franklin said.
All-in-all, he said the progression in Smith County is sound.
“Yes, we have room for improvement but we can stand upon our many successes and know our dreams and visions are possible. Why? Because together we can.”