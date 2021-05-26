Jon Wayne Johnson announced he is seeking reelection for the Smith County Precinct 5 justice of peace for 2022.
Johnson, 58, of Lindale, was first elected in 2018 as the Republican candidate.
“I have done my best to be an honest, competent, hard-working judge who administers justice fairly and consistently. I want to continue to make a difference in this community for another term," Johnson said.
Johnson graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Superior in 1986 with a bachelor of arts in political science and earned his master of arts in criminology and corrections from Sam Houston State University in 1989.
He was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and as a federal probation officer until serving as a federal chief probation officer for the Eastern District of Texas from 2003 to 2014. He then taught law enforcement and criminal justice at Lindale High School from 2014 to 2018.
Johnson has lived in Lindale with his wife Kim for over 20 years, where they are members of the First United Methodist Church of Lindale and the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce.