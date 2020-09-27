NFL Hall of Fame and former San Francisco and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana stopped someone from trying to abduct his infant grandchild from a home in California on Saturday.
TMZ Sports said they talked to law enforcement who told them a woman, 39, entered the home through an unlocked door and tried to take the baby from another woman holding the child. Montana was staying with family, the report said, when the incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The woman then went to another room where Montana wrestled with the woman and took the baby away. Montana is 64.
The woman then ran from the home, TMZ said, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were right around the corner for another call when they were flagged down by someone in the home.
TMZ said the woman was caught a few blocks away and has been charged with kidnapping and burglary.