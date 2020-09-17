A Joaquin man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for trying to rape, kill and eat a 13-year-old child using the dark web.
Alexander Nathan Barter, 23, was sentenced for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday after pleading guilty last December to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography. After his release from prison, Barter will submit to a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to information presented in court, Barter posted an ad on a dark website saying,"I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me.”
An undercover officer saw the ad and responded with the persona of a father and a 13-year-old daughter. For about 10 days in Oct. 2018, Barter and the officer exchanged messages, which included Barter's repeated interest in raping, killing and eating the 13-year old child, according to the DOJ.
Barter then gave the officer instructions on traveling from Florida to Shelby County, Texas as well as what to tell the child to get her to travel and how to conceal of the evidence of the crime. On Oct. 19, 2018, Barter came to the agreed meet site in Joaquin with a knife, trash bag, cell phone and a tablet, the news release stated.
Under the plea agreement, Barter was sentenced to 20 years for each of the two charges for a total of 40 years in prison.
“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk. The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a like-minded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition,” U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said. “This case is a sobering reminder of how the brave men and women of law enforcement face down the worst of the worst in the scariest of scenarios.”
Homeland Security Investigations in Lufkin, Beaumont, and Houston, Texas; Homeland Security Investigations Cocoa Beach, Florida, Child Exploitation Task Force; Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (Florida); Nacogdoches Police Department; Texas Department of Public Safety; Customs and Border Protection Air Units; and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller and U.S. Department of Justice Senior Trial Attorney Jennifer Toritto Leonardo prosecuted the case.
“In my 23-year-career in law enforcement, this is among the most morally depraved and appalling criminal conspiracies that I have come across,” Mark Dawson, special agent in charge of HSI Houston, said. “Without the quick and decisive actions of special agents from HSI Cocoa Beach and HSI Beaumont this disturbed predator would still be out there looking for potential victims to carry out his sick and demented fantasies.”