James J. Blake, a long time Tyler resident, and well known technician for Town and Country Pest Control has decided to retire.
Jim was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and joined the Navy after high school. He worked for American Greeting Card Corp. while living in the Chicago area. He was national account manager with American Greeting Card Corp. for Walgreen Drug Corp. He also represented the greeting card company as national manager for Walmart in Fayetteville, Ark.
After moving to Tyler, he and his wife, Frances, are members of Marvin United Methodist Church, Jim went to work for Sears where he worked in management until he retired at the age of 59 1/2 years old. He was hired part time at Goolsbee Tire Co. and in 2002, he started working for his friend, Joe Eakin, owner of Town and Country Pest Control, where he continued for 18 years.
Jim’s wife, “Jim working for Town & Country Pest Control is the best part-time job in America! It gave us income, friends and freedom to travel.”
“We already miss Jim at our company”, says Tommy Treadwell, owner/partner. “He was great with our customers, becoming friends with many. We could always count on Jim! He will be missed as an employee but remains a friend.”