Local Jewish communities are preparing to usher in a new year during the Rosh Hashanah holiday beginning at sundown on Monday where they will welcome in the Jewish year 5782.
Rosh Hashanah, meaning Head of the Year, begins the High Holy Season, the holiest of days on the Jewish calendar.
The holiday plays a key role in the coming days, known as the 10 Days of Repentance or Awe, and an individual’s journey leading up to Yom Kippur. Jewish communities around the world will spend this time in reflection and pursuit of self-betterment.
The prayer-based holiday services involve a deep-rooted tradition of blowing a ram’s horn known as a shofar. The shofar blast has three distinct sections, the tekiah, shevarim and t’ruah, all with special significance. Tekiah is a single loud blast understood to be a call to attention, shevarim is three broken blast that goes up and down in tone. It sounds like crying and some people believe that it is reminiscent of crying tears of sadness or joy at the passing of another year, and truah is a single blast followed by nine staccato or rapid-fire blows. Some see this as an alarm clock to wake up souls for the coming year.
Other service traditions include using a designated prayer book and a special reading of the Torah (which will be covered in white for the occasion) and many families will dip apples in honey. This sweet combination stems from an age-old Jewish tradition of eating sweet foods to express hope for a sweet new year.
Rusk resident Dana Philibert, who is a member of the Beth El congregation and travels to Tyler for services, said the holiday is an important one for her family.
“For us personally, it's a reflection on this past troubling year, of conflict and illness, but at the same time, a time to turn the book of life with hopes of a fresh start to begin anew with family, friends and community,” Philibert said. “It’s about starting a new year with a clean slate and a heart full with resolutions for a better me — for my family and community.”
“This year we will be celebrating, as most families do, by dipping apples into honey in hopes for a sweet upcoming year and enjoying braided bread known as challah twisted into a round shape to symbolize the circle of life,” she continued.
Rabbi Neal Katz of Beth El emphasized the importance of the season, the Rosh Hashanah holiday and the manner in which the community prays.
"This is one of the most important seasons of the year for our community. Rosh Hashanah kicks off the new calendar year and is celebrated with prayer, study, special foods, and the blast of the shofar (ram’s horn)” Katz said. "As we make our way into Yom Kippur 10 days later, we focus on repentance, forgiveness and ask for God’s mercy. One point that has always fascinated me is how our prayers of repentance use the word 'we' when we are asking for forgiveness. The idea that our sins are collective is a very powerful teaching. It emphasizes that we are all responsible for one another – for good and for bad. We are a small, very close-knit community and we take this idea of collective identity seriously."
Beth El, the oldest Jewish congregation in Smith County chartered in 1887, will be celebrating their 135th High Holy Season.
Rabbi Alan Learner, who leads Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Tyler, also said it's an important time of the year, one he was proud to share with his congregation.
“It is a time of reflection and introspection. The prayers and melodies are designed to stir us awake and return to G-d if we have strayed,” Learner said. “Many of these prayers and melodies come from a time of great challenges during the history of the Jewish people. Some are older than 900 years at this point. It’s truly an honor to be leading my congregation in prayer during this time.”
The congregation was founded in 1898 by a group of Eastern European immigrants who wanted to maintain an Orthodox approach to Jewish life and worship in Tyler. The congregation is currently in the third building of its history.
Longview synagogue Temple Emanu-El has an additional reason to celebrate this year. The congregation met for the first time in over a year late last month and Rosh Hashanah will be the first holiday in person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Temple Emanu-El Administrator Rusty Milstein said he will be happy to celebrate in person, even if the numbers in attendance are small.
“It will be nice to meet as a congregation once again,” Milstein said. “These High Holidays are meaningful. At one time we would fill our 160-seat sanctuary, but just having services for 12 or so is carrying on the tradition. Our congregation, even though we are small; we are still viable.”
The next holiday of the Jewish High Holy Days will be Yom Kippur, which will begin at sundown on Sept. 15.
Rosh Hashanah local services include:
Beth El Synagogue on this Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 10 a.m. These services will also be available online.
Ahavath Achim Synagogue will hold services this Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. They will also hold Tashlich services and evening services on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. These services will also be available online.
Temple Emanu-El will have a covered dish dinner this Monday at 6:30 p.m. followed by services at 8 p.m. and a morning service on Tuesday at 10 a.m.