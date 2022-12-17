Beginning at sunset on Sunday, millions of Jewish communities worldwide began celebrating Chanukah (Hanukkah), or the Festival of Lights.
The eight-day holiday starts on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev and celebrates the victory of the Maccabees. This year Chanukah began at sunset on Dec. 18 and ends at nightfall on Monday, Dec. 26.
The days-long celebration is centered on “remembering the miracles.”
Dana Philibert, who attends the oldest Jewish congregation in Smith County Congregation Beth El, said she and her family have been preparing for the holiday.
“My mother, youngest child that is still at home with us, and I spent last Sunday with our Sisterhood members frying latkes, which are potato pancakes, in preparation for our congregation's Chanukah service on the 23rd,” she said. “At home, we are preparing for family to come and visit so we're prepping more latke makings, decorating with our many menorahs with at least one for every family member to light as part of our family tradition, and dozens of dreidels and bags of gelt.”
Philibert said the holiday is of great importance for her and her community.
“Chanukah reminds me that you must fight for religious freedom and the attempt to deprive another of it will end in failure,” she said. “To maintain my Jewish religious practices in our open and liberal society that still values assimilation will always be a challenge but one that I try to fill with commonalities not just differences.”
Philibert went on to say her wish for the holiday season is for people to find joy in differences.
"Chanukah is a festival of lights and it brings the warmth of family together around that light. Our wish this year is that everyone lays their preconceptions aside and find the joy in each other's differences,” she said. “As I tell my children, we observe Chanukah but we can celebrate everyone's holiday with them.”
Here is a look at the holy holiday, according to My Jewish Learning.
What is Chanukah?
Chanukah is an eight-day holiday that starts on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev and celebrates the victory of the Maccabees, a small band of Jews, over the Syrian-Greeks, who had desecrated the temple in Jerusalem more than 150 years BCE. The Syrian-Greeks tried to force the Jews into worshiping Greek gods. The Maccabees’ victory led to the rededication of the temple. The Hebrew word for dedication is Chanukah.
Why is it important?
Miracles; the military victory, a miracle in itself, ensured the religious freedom of the Jews for that time and the continuation of their monotheistic religion. In addition, when the Maccabees rededicated the temple in Jerusalem for use, they found only one small container of oil, enough to last one night. However, when they used the oil to light the menorah, it lasted eight days, an event the Jewish faithful consider a miracle. It was because of the significance of these two events that the rabbis commanded a holiday be celebrated annually.
Lighting the menorah
During the holiday, Jews light a menorah, a candelabrum with eight holders for oil or candles, and a ninth holder for the shamash, which is a candle used to light the others. The eight candles represent the eight days the oil lasted during the Maccabees’ rededication of the temple. Jews light one candle the first night of Chanukah, two the second and so on until all eight candles are lit. For those who use an oil menorah, olive oil is the preferred fuel because that was the oil used during the Chanukah miracle. Families often recite blessings when they light their menorahs.
What is a dreidel?
A four-sided top with Hebrew letters on each side. The letters form the acronym of the phrase, “a great miracle happened there,” the “there” referring to Israel and the miracle of Chanukah. Children in Israel read “a great miracle happened here.” Tradition has it that when the Syrian-Greeks ruled the Holy Land, they outlawed the study of the Torah (the five books of Moses) so Jewish children had dreidels or tops ready to pull out and play with in case an official approached them while they were studying.
What is gelt?
Originally, Jews gave each other Chanukah gelt, or money. The tradition served as a reminder of the Jewish law that said the menorah’s candles should not be used for anything other than to recall the miracle of the oil. “Anything” included counting money so people handed out money during Chanukah to remind their fellow Jews of this rule. In addition, giving gelt, or money, to others during the holiday ensured the poor had the money they needed to light at least one candle during the holiday. Today, Jews often give out gelt in the form of coin-shaped chocolate wrapped in foil.
Importance of food
Food is a significant part of the Chanukah celebration for Jewish families. Many foods eaten during this time are deep-fried in oil, which symbolizes the miracle of the oil. These include latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly donuts).
Congregation Beth El will hold a Chanukah Celebration on Fri, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.
