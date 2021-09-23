Jeff Williams Sr. was a friend to many and a leader seeking common ground to heal racial disparities, which was most notably seen through his work as president of the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum.
Williams, who passed away on Sept. 14, led the Tyler Together Race Relations group for several years to grow and help build relationships among the entire Tyler community. He was 63.
He was a minister of the Gospel and described as a true Christian. Professionally, he was a chemical engineer for several years, including at Delek.
Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, which dates back about 30 years, is dedicated to promoting and facilitating acceptance, inclusiveness, unification, equality and understanding. The group is known for organizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration in Tyler, and community forums.
Kenneth Cobb, a longtime friend to Williams and Tyler Together vice president, said Williams and the group always wanted to make room to sit down and have conversations.
He described Williams as someone who was like a brother and they would together — sometimes all night long — on campaigns for causes or candidates they supported.
"We were known for having that bulldog mentality. When we start on something, we bite on it until it's done," Cobb said.
Cobb remembers Williams most for his humbleness and not caring about his accolades. While in the Houston area, Williams lived three houses down the street from former professional boxer George Foreman, but he was never one to brag.
"Jeff had a personal relationship with his Lord. And he lived by the very standards that he was called to live by," Cobb said. "He was such a forward thinker."
Tyler Together often partnered with the Tyler Public Library to engage students and parents about different cultures and ethnicities. The group partnered with businesses to have authentic food for people to sample, Cobb said.
He said the gathering allowed people to research and check out books at the library.
Cobb hopes that Williams' legacy will challenge people interested in race relations to get active in the community.
Cobb said Williams had plans to step down from his leadership role at Tyler Together to be more of an advocate in the coming months.
John Sims, chairman emeritus of the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, said Williams will long be remembered for his outstanding leadership of Tyler Together.
Sims served as chairman for 17 years in the role until 2010.
"His energy, passion and commitment will be very difficult to duplicate," Sims said. "Jeff formed a number of key relationships within the community. I was also struck by his efforts to learn and grow in his role."
Sims added Williams was a great friend who he will sorely miss.
"Tyler Together is like a family, and Jeff did so much within that framework to bring us all together — both within our group and throughout the community," Sims said. "Though this is a huge loss, I am highly confident that Tyler Together will soldier on — not least because of what Jeff leaves behind."
Toni Farrell, a member of Tyler Together's steering committee, said she met Williams when he started coming to Tyler Together meetings. After some time as a member, Williams became president of the organization.
"Jeff was a person that really valued seeking relationships with people. He pursued that energetically," Farrell said. "Jeff also had a strong leadership quality. Under his leadership as president, we became a stronger, more cohesive group than before."
Farrell said Williams was instrumental in establishing Tyler Together as a nonprofit. In addition to the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration, Williams also worked hard to have activities to engage students in history and racial discussions through essay and art contests.
Tyler Together partnered with the Tyler Public Library to host public forums to educate people on the roles of the mayor, police chief and fire chief, she said.
"He had a love for meeting people and getting to know them better. He was very open to most people, and he would find common ground with most people he met I liked that he was so focused on leading the Tyler Together group into new projects and new territories," Farrell said.
In his honor, the Jeff Williams Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund has been established to help kids, especially minorities, achieve their educational aspirations.
Tyler District 3 City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar is leading the collection of monies for the Jeffery Williams, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund.
"He wanted to make sure the wrong kids get the opportunity. He wanted to see the smart, bright kids become an engineer," McKellar said.
McKellar said Williams, who she knew for 15 years, wanted kids to know their history and make sure history was taught to them through the community.
He also recognized disparities in area communities and saw division that existed in the community, McKellar said.
"We can see from his work how this community has grown. Because of his work in the community, you can see the races are coming together and trying to work together with one another," McKellar said.
He was also involved in Tyler Talking Together, Art of Peace - Tyler and the NAACP.
Services for Williams are set for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Christian Teaching Center with Rev. H.Q. Dickerson as eulogist and Min. Dr. Pamela Phoenix officiating. The interment will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kilgore.
Public viewing will be held Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, located at 302 N Ross Ave. in Tyler. Face masks are required for the services.
Williams is survived by his wife Dorinda Henderson-Williams, his two sons Jeffery Williams, Jr. and Jeremy Williams, and grandsons Jaxson and Jayfus. He also leaves behind four siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jeffery Williams, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund through P.O. Box 1910, ESE Loop 323, Suite 230 in Tyler, GoFundMe (on Henderson-Williams' Facebook page), via Cash App ($JeffLegacy), check, cash, or a money order made payable to the Jeffery Williams, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund.