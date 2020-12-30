Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks was reappointed to a two-year term during Tuesday’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.
Brooks has served as fire marshal since July 2019 when he replaced Connie McCoy-Wasson, who retired on June 30 of that year.
He also previously served as fire marshal in 2014 for more than a year before leaving the position. He started as a volunteer in the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office in 2007 before joining the reserve staff.
“I’m really excited about the cohesiveness of our unit,” Brooks said. “Things are really starting to pick up pace and I’m real excited about the future of this office.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton thanked Brooks for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have been stellar, you have been outstanding and we appreciate you making Smith County look so good,” Hampton said.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the appointment is effective Dec. 20, 2020 for two years.
Also during the meeting, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the county jail has 44 openings for detention officers. There are 12 officers who currently have COVID-19, and seven officers are under quarantine.
Smith said five people were hired in the last two weeks and two people are starting. Fifteen applications have been received and five people are having background checks completed.
In addition to being the last commissioners court meeting of the year, it was also the last meeting for Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr, who is retiring on Thursday. He served as commissioner since 2009.
“Really, it’s been a pleasure to serve the community,” Warr said. “If y’all need me for anything I’ll be glad to help, but other than that I’ll just support you when you need it.”
Former Tyler Fire Chief Neal Franklin will step into the role after Warr.
Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon, who was appointed in December 2017 to the position, gave an update on the constable’s office before he steps down. Curtis Traylor will take over the seat at the beginning of the new year.
Garmon said the office operated within its budget, established relationships with local law enforcement and kept employees. He also hosted town hall meetings for the Precinct 1 community.
He thanked the commissioners court for their support over the last three years.
Hampton said he’s done an outstanding job, and Moran called Garmon a stabilizing force for the constable’s office.