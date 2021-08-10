A Jacksonville woman died and three others were injured Monday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County.
A 17-year-old male driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling east on US Highway 175 while at the same time, Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2007 Ford Fiesta west on the same roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
For an unknown reason, the Durango driver crossed over into the westbound lane and struck Washington's vehicle head-on, DPS said.
One of the passengers in Washington's vehicle, Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Washington and another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville, were both taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition, according to DPS.
The 17-year-old, who is from Frankston, was transported to UT Health East Texas in Jacksonville in stable condition, DPS reported.