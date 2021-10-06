JACKSONVILLE — On Tuesday night, downtown Jacksonville lit up with the color blue as music filled the air and children gathered to giggle in the streets for what would be the city’s first-ever communitywide National Night Out event.
In years past, National Night Out in Jacksonville has always been spread out and celebrated in small groups around the city. A few neighbors would get together or a church would hold a gathering. Members of the police department would do their best to visit the groups for short periods of time.
Last year the event was canceled altogether due to COVID-19. However, this year National Night Out was back and under the direction of Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
Williams, who started with the Jacksonville Police Department in January 2020, said it was important for him to hold an event where everyone could come, gather and really meet their neighbors in a central location.
“Having the event in a central location will bring the community together with police officers so we can build relationships and better communicate with one another,” Williams said. “It also allows neighbors to meet neighbors.”
Williams went on to say he was proud of his team, proud of the city and wanted people to know that ultimately officers are there to serve their community.
“I want the community to know that their police department and its employees are public servants,” Williams said. We’re just like anyone else that has to deal with our own personal issues. We chose this line of work to help people and we’re proud to do it. We may make mistakes from time to time, but we strive every day to do what’s right and keep our community safe. There is much professional, and personal satisfaction watching our officers interact with our community and seeing everyone smiling. That’s why we do this. I have a terrific team that only want the best for our city. I’m so proud of all that worked hard to pull this event off. A lot of our critics said it couldn’t be done, but here we are!”
Williams emphasized the importance of events like National Night Out and said he hopes the fun atmosphere put people at ease.
“Often times citizens’ only opportunity to have a conversation with a police officer is on some type of enforcement activity,” Williams said. “We’d prefer to have the introductions, conversations and getting to know one another on the front end, it helps build trust and reduces fear.”
Jacksonville resident Alanna Jeffcoat, who brought her 3-year-old son Cooper to the event, said she felt the event was a great way to introduce children to members of law enforcement in a setting they can relate to.
“I believe this event benefits the community because it shows that police officers aren’t just ‘the bad guys’. They’re able to protect the community and enjoy time with the people they’re protecting,” Jeffcoat said. “It provides a time to connect with the people and to hear from both point of views. It brings people together.”
The Police Department, Citizen’s Police Academy, Fire Department and other first responders were on hand for the free event that took place on Commerce Street in front of the historic Tomato Bowl. Activities included food and refreshments, touch-a-truck, dunking booth, games, bounce houses, raffles, entertainment by Boogie Butt Productions and local vendors along with performances by the Jacksonville High School drum line, twirlers and cheerleaders.
The National Association of Town Watch’s website describes National Night Out as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that helps make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”.
The event is celebrated each year on the first Tuesday in October in Texas.