The Jacksonville Public Library will have a new location in the spring after the city council voted to begin the process of selling the current spot.
Greg Smith, Jacksonville city manager, said the library property, located at 502 S. Jackson St, is under contract for sale for future development.
Smith said the city council voted last week to allow the library to be shut down when it's necessary to facilitate the sale.
The new location for the library is set to open at the Norman Activity Center, located at 526 E. Commerce Street, in the spring of next year.
Smith said all the same books will be going to the new location.
The purchaser of the old library spot is not public at this time, Smith said.