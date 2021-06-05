JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Public Library opened the doors to its new home at the Norman Center on Saturday with a grand re-opening event. The celebration included tours, library card and summer reading sign-up, and the Kona Ice truck with proceeds from sales benefitting Jacksonville Independent School District.
City of Jacksonville Director of Communications and Tourism Melissa Hardy said downtown was the perfect place for the new location.
“Moving the library downtown to the heart of our city felt right and having it next to the historic Tomato Bowl is a great fit as it will be easily accessible during any of their daytime events they might be having and another way to get the school community involved,” said Hardy.
The new building offers a larger open space to read in quiet areas and a children’s area in the back for reading programs and story time. In addition to more space, the new location will also allow for an increase in the amount of computers accessible to the public.
Although there were many changes that came along with the new location, a few things remained the same. Several historic plaques and memorabilia hang on the walls throughout the library, including the Summer A. Norman portrait and dedication plaque which are displayed in the front hallway.
The Kona Ice truck was on hand for the event to serve up colorful and refreshing shaved ice to event-goers. Hardy said all proceeds from sales will benefit the school district.
“The hope is to get as many of our young Jacksonville citizens to visit the library and to want to come to the library in the future. We applaud all the work Jacksonville Independent School District does for our children in this community,” said Hardy. “Their involvement and partnership in helping to promote the use of the library to those children and their parents is imperative. There are a lot of families in our districts that rely on the public library for wifi and more, and we are proud to be able to have that for those that need it.”
Along with free wifi and internet, the library offers access to small meeting spaces for small reading groups or clubs upon request, serves as a voting site, summer reading programs for children such as Tails and Tales, and more.
The new location will also now be open seven days a week with two evenings per week open later for those that cannot make it to the Library during normal work hours.
For more information, call 903-586-7664.