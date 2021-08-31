JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 unit. Nineteen-month-old Kilo, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Czech Republic, came to the police department by way of True Canine International, located in McKinney.
Kilo’s handler, Jacksonville Officer Noah Acker, traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a four-week handler's class with his new partner, where they trained on everything from basic obedience to intense real-world scenarios.
The duo was also able to train with K-9 teams at Fort Bragg military base as well as the Fayetteville Police Department.
Acker, who has been with the police department for two years, said he is excited about having a new partner and emphasized the importance a K-9 unit can have to the rest of the department.
“Having Kilo as my partner will enhance my officer safety, because my partner will always be with me. Anytime I or another officer is in danger, my partner will be very close by,” Acker said. “Kilo is trained in narcotics detection and patrol techniques. This means he can locate illegal drugs and can also track, chase, and apprehend suspects.”
Kilo joins fellow K-9 officer Rambo who has been on the force since September 2020.
Acker said another K-9 officer will not only benefit other officers but also for the Jacksonville community.
“Our K9 unit has helped residents of Jacksonville by tracking and apprehending suspects that have fled from officers and have also been a huge tool in locating and arresting individuals who participate in the drug trade,” he said. “Having more than one K-9 will help with call-outs and work schedules. Multiple K-9 teams will allow the workload to be split and will also ensure better availability if canine assistance is needed.”
As for the bond between the partners, Acker said although their relationship has just begun, he already feels a connection.
“We have only been together for about a month now, but I feel he is constantly trying to please me. He always looks to me waiting for the next command,” Acker said. “I have to trust my partner because he is the one that is doing all of the work. I have to know he's right. We continue to prove his abilities in training and documentation. I sometimes set him up to fail to make sure he is doing what he is supposed to; he never fails.”
“Right now we're still training. We have a good base from the handler's course, but we still have a lot of work to do. Everyday we're working to get better. At home, that is his down time, so I just let him relax,” he continued. “I really do have the best job in the world, and the best partner.”
Acker and Kilo, who just returned from the training on Sunday, will hit the streets together in the coming weeks.