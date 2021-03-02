The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man they believe caused the death of a 64-year-old Jacksonville man who was crossing the street this past weekend.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of accident involving personal injury or death for Josef Anton Lustig for the crash that caused the death of Regelio H. Martinez on Sunday night.
According to police, witnesses reported seeing a black or blue newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson Street strike a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
Witnesses said the driver stopped for a short time but then fled north on Jackson Street. An officer found the injured pedestrian Martinez in the road and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said they received early tips suggesting Lustig was the driver of the Dodge Charger. The vehicle has not been found, and law enforcement officers are searching for Lustig.
Judge Michael Davis of the 369th District Court signed the arrest warrant and set a bond at $150,000.
Police said Lustig is a white man born in 1994.
Anyone aware of Lustig’s location or where his vehicle is should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903.586.2549 or their local law enforcement agency.