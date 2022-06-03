A Jacksonville police officer has answered the Uvalde Police Department’s request for help and traveled to the Texas town to assist with patrol operations.
Uvalde police sent out a statewide request for law enforcement assistance this past week after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Jacksonville police spokeswoman Amanda Bragg said Uvalde police contacted Jacksonville Chief Joe Williams through email.
“Our chief responded and said, ‘Absolutely, we’ll do what we can to send people,’ ” Bragg said.
Of the six Jacksonville officers who volunteered to go, Kenny Baker has been the only one needed so far, Bragg said. Baker left Monday for Uvalde and was quickly given an assignment upon arriving. He is set to return in the next several days.
Officers such as Baker who are helping as able in Uvalde are assigned general patrol operations that can include but are not limited to patrolling schools, barricading, security for dignitaries and traffic control, Bragg said.
Many officers in the community have been working 24 hours a day taking care of their daily task while also standing by the families and community members who were impacted by the shooting, she said.
“We simply wanted to be able to send (officers) … so the community and the families could mourn and start picking up the pieces and do all that with peace of mind that law enforcement is there — not having to worry about anything else,” Bragg said.
She said she cannot imagine what it would be like if an incident such as the Uvalde school massacre occurred in Jacksonville.
With the town roughly the same size in population as Uvalde, she said she is sure Jacksonville police would do everything they could with the training they have but could still be overwhelmed and need manpower.
If Uvalde police requested more help, Jacksonville would be ready to send more officers, she said.
“This is what (police departments) do. We are all here to assist each other,” Bragg said. “Law enforcement agencies are not just in the town — we are statewide … we’re a family. We’re all united as one, so when one falls, we all fall. As soon as they send the call for assistance or help, absolutely we’re going to be there.”