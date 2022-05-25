A Jacksonville Police Department captain is among the first people in the state to complete a program to train future leaders in law enforcement.
Capt. Steven Markasky attended his first training session in 2020 for the Law Enforcement Command Officer Program and completed his last required course May 5 becoming the ninth person in the state to complete the program.
“Our department is super proud of this accomplishment,” said Jacksonville police spokeswoman Cpl. Amanda Bragg.
She said the program is designed to give future law enforcement leaders in-depth training and experience in all aspects of the profession and to prepare them to lead police agencies. Markasky completely more than 250 hours of training for the program.
“The program allowed Captain Markasky to find his own personal leadership style,” Bragg said. “He will be able to find ways to become more efficient and more creative with how our department handles day to day operations.”
Markasky said the program is taught by police chiefs and that he learned about leadership and best practices in law enforcement. He said he is glad to know the Jacksonville department is practicing several things taught by the program.
“Training is paramount in successful agencies and employees. We believe in providing training to all of our employees to make us all the best that we can be,” said Marksasky, who commands the department’s operations bureau and SWAT. “We already have great leadership in our department. This will just allow us to keep moving in the direction that we're already headed.”
Markasky was promoted to captain in 2020, the same year he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
“Jacksonville is home. The Jacksonville Police Department is home. I love this agency. I love the community and want nothing but the best for my hometown. I was born and raised in Jacksonville, so success in all aspects means everything to me,” Markasky said. “I have promoted rather quickly in my tenor here and I am excited that I am a part of the leadership team here. Chief Williams has been a big supporter of all of his employees and we have all benefited from him.”