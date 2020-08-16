The Jacksonville Police Department has canceled its National Night Out event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration was originally scheduled for Oct. 6, but due to expected large crowds, this year’s event will not take place.
“In an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel this year’s festivities,” Police Chief Joe Williams said. “This year we were going to have a large gathering in the downtown area, which I hoped would have attracted well over 1,000 people. I just don’t believe it wise to assemble that many people in close proximity to each other in our current environment.”
Williams said the department is already planning next year’s event and will be asking for help from the community.
