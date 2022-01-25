JACKSONVILLE – A new mental health clinic is now serving the Jacksonville and surrounding areas. The Be Well Mental Health Center officially opened its doors mid-January.
Owned and operated by Jacksonville native Kristy Perry, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, the center will offer psychiatric evaluations and recommendations for treatment, including medication management.
Kristy, who specializes in psychopharmacology for conditions affecting adults including Depressive, Anxiety, Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, and Personality Disorders, said her primary role is to manage medication regimens such conditions.
“My primary role as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner is managing the medication treatment regimen as best indicated for the mental health condition,” said Perry.
Perry emphasized the importance of mental health, especially during trying times.
“People need to understand and accept that seeking help for mental health is no different than seeking help for other health issues, such as infections, broken bones, etc. Mental health is vital to maintain, as how we feel mentally impacts so many aspects of our daily functioning, from our physical activity to social interactions, to productivity and so many other areas,” said Perry.
“Stress during trying times compounds everything, so it is important for mental health to be sound and operating at optimal status so that we can cope with external stressors and factors outside of our control,” she continued.
According to Perry, other than ACCESS for Jacksonville and Palestine residents, she is not aware of any private practice psychiatry clinics in Cherokee County.
“I hope to help the community by providing a place where people can come and feel comfortable disclosing their struggles with mental health issues,” said Perry. “I can think of no other geographic location I would rather provide services than right here where my roots are.”
Perry shared that after the unexpected passing of her father she felt moved to start a journey she had always dreamt of.
“Be Well was formed out of a desire to be a business owner that I have had since back in the 90s when I was early in my nursing career. When my dad passed away unexpectedly in January 2021, I had an overwhelming feeling of awakening and urgency to ‘do things now’”, said Perry.
“Life is too short to wait on your dreams. Make them happen, now. I feel it is better to try and fail than to never have tried at all. I have been working at a clinic in Dallas for the past year, and I absolutely cannot wait to bring that same service to the local people of my home community,” she said.
Although Perry treats a wide-range of clientele, she is especially drawn to postpartum women because of her own personal experiences.
“I am particularly passionate about mental health in the postpartum period because I experienced severe postpartum depression and anxiety myself over twenty years ago,” said Perry. “It was a very scary time in my life. Had it not been for good providers and loving, supportive family members that surrounded me during that time, I am not sure how I would have made it.”
Perry said she also puts a special emphases on working with the military personnel.
“Military service members have a big place in my heart, and not just because my son is in the Marine Corps,” she said. “I feel like if a person is willing to raise their hand and be at the mercy of our government's decision making, all to serve and protect our freedoms as Americans, the least I can do is be available to them in times of mental struggle.”
Kristy services East Texas areas via in-office visits and additionally offers telepsychiatry services for all Texans. She is currently taking new clients at the Be Well Mental Health Center.
Be Well Mental Health Center is located at 1438 East Rusk Street. Hours of operation are Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday by appointment, and Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday closed.
For more information, visit www.bewellmhc.com or call (903) 364-6357.