JACKSONVILLE – It’s “tomato time” in Jacksonville. Mayor Randy Gorham on Monday proclaimed the city as Tomatoville to start the week-long celebration and events leading up to the popular Tomato Fest happening Saturday.
The proclamation read in part: "Now, therefore, I, Randy Gorham, Mayor of the City of Jacksonville Texas, do hereby rename our fair city for the duration of June 4th through June 11th, beginning at 6 a.m. June 4th and ending at midnight on June 11 as Tomatoville. So gather your friends and family and come to enjoy the natural beauty of Jacksonville, and laugh and participate in the fun of the 38th annual Tomato Fest."
Gorham, who was born and raised in Jacksonville, said the city has transformed into Tomatoville in preparation for the beloved festival for as long as he can remember.
“Since Jacksonville was known back in the day as ‘The Tomato Capital of the World’ we like to proclaim each year during Tomato Fest that Jacksonville should be called Tomatoville during this week,” he said.
Gorham said the proclamation was a fun way to get the community excited about the events throughout the week and upcoming 38th annual festival.
“It really gets the entire community engaged with all of the events during the week and reminds us of our heritage of the days past when tomato farming was a major way families made their living,” Gorham said.
“As always, I am super excited about all of the events leading up to Saturday which is the actual day of the festival,” Gorham added.
The Tomato Fest, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will include soccer and tennis tournaments, kids zone, health screenings, motorcycle show, farmers market, live music and more.
Several tomato-themed contests will be held including the local celebrity tomato eating contest, kids tomato eating contest, tomato peeling contest and tomato packing contest. Local farmers will bring their biggest, juiciest and best tasting tomatoes for the best home grown tomato contest. Jars of salsa, which will be entered in the salsa contest, will range from sweet to hot.
The contests are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and continue throughout the day.
Following the festival, Chili’s will host the annual street dance in their parking lot featuring the Red Dirt Ritas, Jenn Ford and Madame Le Cerceau from 7 to 11 p.m.
A Tomato Fest Pre-Party will be held at Commerce Drafthouse Friday evening at 6 p.m.
For more information and a schedule of events, contact the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 or visit www.jacksonvilletexas.com.