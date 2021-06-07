JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham proclaimed the city Tomatoville on Monday to start the weeklong celebration and events leading up to the popular Tomato Fest happening Saturday.
The return of the festival, in its 37th year, has been much anticipated after the celebration was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Gorham said proclaiming the city Tomatoville is a great way to jumpstart a week filled with tomato-inspired events and emphasize the importance of the festival in the community.
“Jacksonville was once known back in the day as the Tomato Capital of the World, so our city celebrates this heritage every year with a festival known as Tomato Fest,” Gorham said. “There are activities all week leading up to the festival, so we think it is fun to ‘change’ the name of our city from Jacksonville to Tomatoville during this week. The proclamation builds community spirit and unity as we approach the actual festival on Saturday.”
The famous fest, hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, will span from the Tomato Bowl to South Bolton Street, where more than 200 vendors will line the center of Commerce Street.
The Tomato Fest, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will include soccer and tennis tournaments, kids zone, robotics show and contest, health screenings, motorcycle show, farmers market, live music and more.
Several tomato-themed contests will be held including the local celebrity tomato eating contest (won by Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis in 2019), kids tomato eating contest, tomato peeling contest and tomato packing contest. Local farmers will bring their biggest, juiciest and best tasting tomatoes for the best home grown tomato contest. Jars of salsa, which will be entered in the salsa contest, will range from sweet to hot.
The contests are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and continue throughout the day.
Following the festival, Chili’s will host the annual street dance in their parking lot featuring the Brian Chance Band and Kimberly Dunn and Red Dirt Ritas from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Gorham said the festival is part of the city’s history and a great way to show Jacksonville pride.
“Tomato Fest has been going on for years. It’s something that we do on an annual basis to celebrate our heritage. It also brings lots of people from outside our community to see and experience our great City of Jacksonville and the people that make up our town,” said Gorham.
For more information and a schedule of events, contact the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 or visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest.