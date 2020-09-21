A Jacksonville man is dead after he struck another vehicle from behind and then hitting a power pole Sunday night in Cherokee County.
Uriel Rangel, 25, was traveling west on US-175 in a 2008 Chrysler 300 and struck the back of a 2011 Audi A5 driven by Javier Corona, 33, of Jacksonville, who slowed down on the highway to turn south into a private drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
The collision caused Corona's vehicle to strike a power pole and a structure before coming to rest facing southwest. Rangel's vehicle traveled southwest across County Road 3318, struck a power pole and came to final rest in a field facing southwest, DPS said.
Rangel was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck and taken to a funeral home in Tyler. Two passengers, Jaden Portillo, 18 and Daniel Cruz, 32, both of Jacksonville were taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition, according to DPS.
Corona did not require medical transport from the scene. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.