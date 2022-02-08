JACKSONVILLE — Residents and visitors have a new way to get notifications about emergencies in the Jacksonville area.
The city has partnered with the East Texas Council of Government to offer the alerts through RAVE, an emergency notification system. The city began offering the service this past week.
Anyone who is interested can visit jacksonvilletx.org/alerts to receive the alerts through text messages, phone calls or emails. Notifications will be sent in the event of emergencies or dangers from situations like tornadoes, wildfires, active shooter situations, boil water notices and more.
People who do not live in the Jacksonville area but who are signed up will receive alerts when they are within the city limits. The alerts, however, are available from anywhere by downloading the Smart911 mobile app.
The alerts can be delivered to a land telephone line.
Jacksonville Communications Director Daniel Seguin said the emergency notification system is an important tool that could save lives.
“Other communications channels such as news, word of mouth, and even social media are quick to get information out, but may not be quick enough in some emergencies,” Seguin said. “With RAVE, we will be able to deliver life-saving information to thousands at the press of a button. All they have to do is sign up."
For more information, contact Seguin’s office at (903) 339-3310.