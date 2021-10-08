JACKSONVILLE — Children dressed in blue and gold flooded out of Joe Wright Elementary School Friday with painted faces, banners and pompoms for the district’s traditional campus spirit parade.
As they waited, excited students began chanting “Let’s go Indians” and waving signs in the air.
The event is part of the district's spirit seek in conjunction with the school’s homecoming schedule.
Buses with the varsity football team, cheerleaders, charmers and drum line travel from campus to campus. The students at each campus wait outside with signs and dressed in blue and gold. The players get off the bus and high-five the students during a cheer set to the sounds of the drums.
“The students really look forward to and love this day,” Jacksonville ISD communications director Grace Traylor said. “We decided to include Commerce Street this year in hopes the downtown businesses can participate. The caravan did not stop on Commerce, just a drive so they can wave to everyone down Commerce Street. Also this year, district leaders decided to make the homecoming spirit week a districtwide and community event.”
"We have not done the parade in 2 years due to COVID. It felt good to get back to it this year," she said.
A Tomato Bowl pep rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the community is invited to participate in the rally which will be in front of the Historic Tomato Bowl, 200 Austin Street.
The homecoming court includes Marco Hernandez, Shania Hernandez, David Maldonado, Juliza Cabrera, Civin Du, Vito High, Kylee Carroll, Jose Angel Sanchez, Erika Garcia, Ashley Freeney, Kevin Nava and Madison Soultanova.
The King and Queen will be announced during the pregame Homecoming ceremony.
The Jacksonville Indians will host the Pine Tree Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.