The Empowerment Academy, a special program through Jacksonville ISD, is preparing to graduate another group of students next month.
The Empowerment Academy is designed to help students who are behind in credits make it to graduation. The program supports a diverse range of students in a non-traditional setting, according to Principal Erica Gresham of the Compass Center, which houses the program.
“Students fall behind for many different reasons, but this program serves as a way for students to have an opportunity to earn a high school diploma,” Gresham said. “We have an amazing staff that truly each has a heart for our students.”
Students are enrolled every nine weeks and are expected to earn five full credits every 18 weeks.
Gresham said the program is intense with high expectations for participating students but extremely beneficial.
“Empowerment Academy has benefitted so many students in Jacksonville that sometimes think they will not be able to earn a high school diploma,” she said. “The small environment is helpful for students that may not excel in the larger setting.”
That was the case with Cynyiah Hogg, 17, who will be graduating this year from the academy.
“The circumstances that brought me to the Empowerment Academy were my depression and anxiety. I would miss a lot of school because of it and wouldn’t be able to focus being around so many kids,” Hogg said. “Overall going to the Empowerment Academy was a great experience, all the teachers were really nice, helpful, and understanding. I feel like going there helped a lot, it helped me finish school and kept me from giving up.”
Gresham said that while graduating might not seem like a big deal for some students, a diploma opens doors for students in the Empowerment Academy.
“Many times, as soon as a student graduates or completes our program, they are hired at a job where a requirement was to have a diploma,” she said.
Gresham said being a part of the academy has been extremely rewarding.
“It has been the most amazing experience of my educational career to see these particular students in action. Most of the times our students that have had life circumstances get in the way like this are our hardest workers,” she said.
Hogg, who is now working and hopes to attend Tyler Junior College in the fall, said she hopes anyone with circumstances similar to hers consider the program.
“I want others with situations similar to my own to know that it’s all worth it in the end. Always follow your dreams and don’t give up.” Hogg said. “Yes, it may be hard, but if you really want it fight for it.”
The Empowerment Academy class of 2022 of approximately 50 students will graduate at the historical Tomato Bowl on May 21.
For more information, visit compass.jisd.org.