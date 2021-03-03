Thanks to a collaboration with UT Health and Jacksonville ISD, school employee Sharon Crowe received her COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, and she is now looking forward to being able to protect her mother.
“It’s a feeling of comfort, protection — to protect my mom. I haven’t gotten to see her since this started,” Crowe said through tears. "I’ve been waiting to do this. Most of my family is in healthcare, so they’ve all been vaccinated and I feel it’s just important to get this done so we can get rid of this virus."
Crowe was a part of the 50 Jacksonville ISD employees that fall into the state's 1B vaccination distribution category who were vaccinated at UT Health Jacksonville.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, those in the 1B category are 65 or older, or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases their risk for contracting COVID-19. These conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.
“I feel like it is our obligation to ensure that the employees of Jacksonville ISD who are caring for our children are protected,” said UT Health Jacksonville CEO DeLeigh Haley. “It is our pleasure to be able to offer that to them and partner with them since we are the JISD partner for athletics and other things. It’s an extension of that partnership to provide this service.”
UT Health Jacksonville Chief Nursing Officer, Michael Hales, heard about the need for the vaccinations after a conversation with JISD Police Chief Bill Avera at a recent Rotary club meeting.
“Being a first responder and being in public safety, it was very important to me to get the vaccine for our employees,” Avera said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve spent a lot of time and effort at Jacksonville ISD trying to make sure everyone is safe. UT Health is a great supporter of Jacksonville ISD, and we are so appreciative of the partnership."
Before getting the vaccine on Wednesday, JISD Athletic Director Wayne Coleman said he was on several COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists in East Texas.
Coleman wanted to get the vaccine to protect his parents because he is around them often.
“I think it’s a civic duty to help everyone to be safe,” he said.
Maria Santana, a bus barn employee, is the first in her family to get vaccinated and she hopes to an example for others. She advises that others should get the vaccine as well.