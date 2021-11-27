Jacksonville hospital receives thousands to fund purchase of pediatric dental equipment

Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville is the latest organization to benefit from the donations of the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, which gave $5,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network.
The funds allowed for life-changing pediatric dental equipment to be supplied to the Jacksonville hospital’s surgical teams, decreasing the need for travel to surrounding urban cities for pediatric dental care.
The impact the equipment will have will resonate with the entire community, allowing local dentists with privileges at Christus Mother Frances Hospital to now perform surgical dental procedures on pediatric patients under sedation.
Barry Lofquist, administrator of the Jacksonville hospital, said it's necessary to provide the equipment because if dental conditions, such as cavities, go untreated in children, it could lead to severe infections in the gums and could spread to other parts of the body and in rare instances, could have fatal results if untreated.
“We are very grateful to the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club for making this possible and allowing us to be able to continue to provide this service to the children in our community,” Lofquist said.
Prior to the new equipment, pediatric patients who required extensive dental work or surgery had to leave the area or visit a local dentist office for multiple procedures. Out-of-area travel can add to an already stressful situation and can be a challenge for local families.
Lofquist said the hospital previously offered dental care similar to what is now offered because of the $5,000, but it had to be stopped due to old equipment. From that moment, Lofquist said kids just weren’t getting the care they needed as there were no other options locally to go to.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Kiwanis Club, we’re able to purchase another machine and resume providing that care to the community,” Lofquist said.
Lacey Dover, RN team lead at the hospital, said the machine is similar to what they do in any dental office, however the difference at the hospital is the way pediatric patients receive care is by going under anesthesia to receive dental work. At the hospital, anesthesiologists are available to help hospital staff and local providers who use the equipment.
Because patients in pediatric dentistry are children, some of them can’t tolerate undergoing procedures awake, Lofquist explained, adding what may be done over a series of painful and uncomfortable dental visits can be done in one visit to the operating room under anesthesia.
The Kiwanis Club is a national organization with the mission of helping children and giving back to the community. Christina Mosier, program manager for the Children’s Miracle Network, said the club in Jacksonville partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network to serve the community and chose to give the money to them because they knew the dollars were going to stay local and help children.
“None of this would be possible without the relationship with our hospital system because we go to them and say, ‘Jacksonville, what do you need for our kids?’ So we work directly with the hospital to be able to see where the need is greatest, because that’s where we really need to put that money,” Mosier said.
Just last year, the Kiwanis Club donated a neonatal ventilator system for the Jacksonville hospital’s emergency department. Since the donation, Lofquist added the hospital was able to pursue and achieve the hospital’s ER pediatric readiness status. As a result, the hospital became the first hospital in the state of Texas to receive the designation, becoming a destination for pediatric care.