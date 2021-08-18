JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville community gathered at City Hall on Tuesday to welcome new City Manager James Hubbard. The event provided an opportunity for residents to gather and connect with the new manager.
Hubbard, who had previously worked for Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation from 2017 until accepting the city manager position, said he has been eager to serve the public for more than 10 years.
“I got my start in local government in 2008 and quickly fell in love with public service,” Hubbard said. “My motivation comes entirely from my desire to serve people; citizens, employees, businesses, and visitors alike. “I inherited a great team of employees and I intend to be a driving force in their continuous incremental improvement. My immediate plans revolve around earning the trust of my team to effectively carry out the will of the City Council."
Hubbard said he's glad to have the opportunity to meet with Jacksonville residents.
“It’s important that city leaders are approachable and well-connected with the citizens they serve,” he said.
Jacksonville native and active community member Dillon Rodriguez said he was excited to see someone familiar with Jacksonville go into the position.
“James will be a familiar face. He has been President of JEDCO since 2017 and people know him,” Rodriguez said. “Being the past President of JEDCO, James already has an insight into Jacksonville. He knows the people, knows the businesses and knows the character traits of our town."
“Anytime you drive around Jacksonville, you see changes happening every day. I believe this can be attributed to the work that former City Manager Greg Smith and James Hubbard have done. My hope is Jacksonville continues to grow and I believe with James as city manager, we will,” Rodriguez said.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham also voiced his confidence in the new city manager.
“James has proven his commitment to Jacksonville and has been unwavering in his support for our residents, business owners and the betterment of our community,” Gorham said.
Hubbard holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor of science in criminal justice/criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington. With his degree specifically geared toward city leadership, Hubbard gained experience helping to develop a five-year fully funded capital improvement plan targeting critical infrastructure. Hubbard also focused on geographic mapping and asset management as well as participated in development and charter review committees.