JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville High School senior class of 2021 tried out their cap and gowns for the first time while doing their traditional graduation walk on Thursday. Students boarded buses to visit their former elementary, intermediate or middle school campus to walk the halls and visit underclassmen.
The traditional senior walk, which is highly anticipated by former teachers and the younger students each year, is a tradition that is enjoyed by students, staff and parents.
Jacksonville ISD Public Relations Director Grace Traylor said the event holds a special place in the hearts of all who participate.
“The seniors love wearing their caps and gowns for the first time, and they are treated like superstars by the younger students. Parents are invited to come and watch, it is emotional as they realize that graduation is really happening,” Traylor said. “Teachers are as excited as the students and always welcome them back with a place to gather, take pictures and visit after the walk.”
Traylor said how much the event meant to former teachers of graduating students.
“The pride they feel for their former students is abundantly clear, and perhaps gives them a much needed boost this time of year as they get to see successful outcomes for them. Jacksonville ISD is known for being steeped in traditions of all sorts, and this is one that is highly anticipated every year,” she said.
Traylor also said the tradition always took on a special meaning for seniors.
“The graduates seem to truly love visiting their former school and teachers. They are surprised at the rock star reception they get when they walk in the door and realize how far they have come,” Traylor said.
Jacksonville ISD is a No Excuses University district. This means JISD incorporates the philosophy that all students can pursue higher education in their studies from kindergarten through 12th grade. Classrooms partner with colleges each year, and their knowledge and curiosity about what the graduates’ plans are after high school helps them see that anything is possible. This tradition reiterates to these young students that high school graduation is not an ending, but a new beginning of an important and exciting time, Traylor said.
Jacksonville High School graduation is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.