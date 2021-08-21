JACKSONVILLE – In what could be called a gigantic pep rally, the Jacksonville High School Pow Wow invaded the historic Tomato Bowl on Friday. Fall athletes participating in football, volleyball, cross country, and tennis along with cheerleaders, charmers, band, and twirlers, as well as the coaching staff were all recognized at the fun event.
The event is hosted by the Jacksonville High School Athletic Booster Club and is intended to be a spirited way to kick off the athletic school year.
Club president Chad Devillier said the event was a positive and energetic way to get the year going.
“This is an important event to our athletes, especially our seniors, to set the tone for the school year by promoting an atmosphere of community backing and support,” said Devillier.
Junior football player Koda Canady said he was grateful to be a part of the tribe, participate in an event like this and was excited for a new football season.
“In my opinion, this event is unforgettable that creates a powerful experience for me and my fellow athletes heading into a new season,” said Canady. “As a varsity player, it means a lot. Since I first moved to Jacksonville, it was always a dream to be a part of the tribe family. Now that dream is coming true.”
“I’m looking forward to playing with this team this year, leaning on each other and having fun. We are going to try and win as many games as possible. We are the underdogs this year, we have a lot to prove,” Canady continued.
The event also gives the community the opportunity to join and support the Booster Club via their Membership Drive, as well as purchase Jacksonville High School spirit apparel and merchandise.