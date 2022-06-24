A first-time Rescue Camp for children in Jacksonville was started as a way for public safety employees to engage with the youth, according to an organizer.
The camp, presented Monday through Wednesday by the city’s police and fire departments, taught campers skills like fire safety, identifying officers and firefighters, first aid, age-appropriate gun safety among others, Jacksonville Fire Department Lt. Alicia Whetsell said.
According to Whetsell, the camp filled up fast. She said registration opened at 8 a.m., and by 10 a.m. its 35 spots were full with a waiting list.
Monday centered around police as campers met a K9 officer and toured patrol vehicles. On Tuesday, campers learned about fire prevention and basic first aid, toured the fire station and saw how fire trucks and ambulances work.
Wednesday was a field day with games and other activities, Whetsell said.
“The fire department guys and I have been brainstorming to come up with fun ways that we can engage with the youth in our community so that everyone is comfortable when they see a fire truck or ambulance,” Whetsell said. “We wanted to join forces with the police department so that they can see how we are all on one team serving the community. One of my new firefighters came up with the idea of a camp, and it just took off.”
Whetsell said the camp was a good way to introduce children to first responders.
“A lot of the kids only get to see one of us on their scariest days, and we want to change that by being more involved in the community and letting them know that we are always here for them for the good and the bad,” she said.
Whetsell said it is important for the community to know first responders care.
“ We are proud to be serving our community and want to be engaged with citizens and their families at all times,” she said. “We want them to know that we are everyday moms, dads, brothers, sisters and friends just like they are.”
UT Health Jacksonville was at the camp to provide snacks and T-shirts for kids attending the event.
“We are definitely going to make it an annual event with the possibility of twice a year and we are looking at possibly doing a camp for teenagers in the future,” Whetsell said.