The Jacksonville Education Foundation recognized teachers, a police chief and the mayor of Jacksonville among the newest round of Influential Indians and Influential Educators during Jacksonville High School’s homecoming game Friday.
The program, which started in 2012, honors distinguished alumni and people who have made a difference in the Jacksonville community and at Jacksonville ISD while serving as a fundraiser.
Nine people were honored Friday as either Influential Indians or Influential Educators. They were:
Philip “Wolf” Whitaker
The Jacksonville High School Class of 1978 designated their classmate the late Wolf Whitaker, as an Influential Indian. Whitaker, better known as Wolf, was an Indian through and through and left a mark in Jacksonville through his photos and support, according to Jacksonville ISD.
Patsy Whitaker
Jacksonville Middle School staff named Principal Patsy Whitaker an Influential Indian. Whitaker graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1982, the district said, and she has dedicated many years to the students of Jacksonville ISD in her various roles.
Pat and Robin McCown
Pat and Robin McCown were named Influential Indians by their family. Generations of McCowns have dedicated time and support to Jacksonville ISD, and class of 1973 alumni Pat and Robin have established their own successful legacy in the city, according to the district.
Bill Avera
Jacksonville ISD Police Chief, Bill Avera was named an Influential Indian by his wife, Heather, who is also an Influential Indian and a Jacksonville teacher. Avera is a Jacksonville High School alumnus and has served the district as police chief since 2016, according to Jacksonville ISD. Avera also serves on the Jacksonville Education Foundation board.
Sergio Hernandez
Julie Duren designated State Farm Insurance Office Manager Sergio Hernandez as an Influential Indian. Hernandez is involved, dedicated and a servant-leader in the community who has been “a guiding light” for many youths, according to Jacksonville ISD.
Stuart Bird
Colleagues, former students and friends of the late Stuart Bird donated to the Foundation to designate the former Jacksonville ISD superintendent an Influential Educator. Bird left a legacy of excellence, compassion and unfailing support, according to the district.
Randy Gorham
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham, was named an Influential Indian by several close friends. Gorham has for many years been a community leader and has served Jacksonville in various capacities, the district said. He is a 1977 graduate of Jacksonville High School and offers never-ending support to the district.
Bobby Bateman
The Bateman family honored the late Bobby Bateman as an Influential Indian. Bobby was a quiet, dignified and humble servant-leader in Jacksonville, according to the district. He was known far and wide for his steadfast faith and set an example for others to follow.
Jacksonville Independent School District communications director Grace Traylor said the program was a great way to recognize people who have gone above and beyond while benefitting the district.
“The Education Foundation is particularly proud of the distinguished alumni and graduates of Jacksonville ISD and felt this was a wonderful way to celebrate important people while simultaneously raising funds to promote the Foundation's programs,” Traylor said. “All funds raised by the foundation are given back to the district through classroom grants for teachers and scholarship opportunities for students.”
She also said the new recipients are “uniquely special” to Jacksonville ISD and the city.
“Each one has a positive, inspiring story related to our community, and each one is certainly deserving of such an honor,” she said.
Gorham said the honor was a special one.
“It’s a great honor to be selected this year. And what makes it so special is that 10 of my closest friends came together to name me an Influential Indian,” he said.
The Foundation has a "wall of honor" at the Jacksonville ISD Central Office where foundation partners and supporters, as well as Influential Indians and Influential Educators are recognized.
For more information about the Jacksonville Education Foundation, visit jisdfoundation.org or call (903) 586-6511, ext. 9434.