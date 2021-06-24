Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith has resigned from his position on Tuesday after serving roughly three years in the role.
He accepted a city manager position with the city of Denison, according to the city of Jacksonville announcement. The city council will review Smith's resignation on June 28 and announce a plan after the special meeting.
“When we hired Mr. Smith, we knew we needed to hire a person who could 'right the ship.' He turned out to be just what Jacksonville needed," Mayor Randy Gorham said. "The priority of the Jacksonville City Council was getting Jacksonville moving towards a more positive and prosperous future and Mr. Smith has done a tremendous job making this happen. Although we hate to see him leave, we wish him the best in his next endeavor."
Smith was hired as city manager in Jacksonville in March 2018. Smith announced his resignation to the city employees via email on Tuesday. He thanked everyone for their hard work while he served as city manager.