The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved James Hubbard as the next city manager of Jacksonville during a special council meeting on Friday.
Hubbard has worked in local government for over 12 years. He is the president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Organization, where he utilizes his skills to develop, administrate and track the effectiveness of economic development.
He has worked closely with the Jacksonville City Council and leadership on various projects throughout the city.
This appointment comes after current City Manager Greg Smith, who will continue serving in the role until Aug. 12, gave his resignation on June 23.
Hubbard has worked at all levels in local government from parks department head to assistant to the Colleyville city manager, where he served on the executive leadership team and worked alongside the city manager to carry out the policies of the Colleyville City Council.
“We are extremely confident in Mr. Hubbard’s ability to help lead Jacksonville forward. James has proven his commitment to Jacksonville and has been unwavering in his support for our residents, business owners and the betterment of our community,” said Mayor Randy Gorham.
Mr. Hubbard holds a Master's in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington. With his degree specifically geared toward city leadership, James gained experience helping to develop a five-year fully funded capital improvement plan targeting critical infrastructure. James also focused on geographic mapping and asset management. He also participated in development and charter review committees.
“Serving the citizens and employees of Jacksonville in this expanded role is the honor of a lifetime. Words cannot express my appreciation for the JEDCO board. Their support over the past three-and-a-half years, and throughout this transition, has made today’s announcement possible. I look forward to supporting the City Council and truly believe Jacksonville’s best days are yet to come,” Hubbard said.
James has lived in Jacksonville with his family since joining JEDCO in 2017. James and his wife, Amy, have been married for 14 years. They have four children and are expecting their fifth child in January 2022.
Councilman Tim McRae added, “I am very excited to know Jacksonville will continue to move in the direction this Council wants it to go with Mr. Hubbard serving as our City Manager. The energy and talent that James brings to the table will only accelerate the vision and growth we have planned for this great city!”