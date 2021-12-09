JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville church is inviting people to experience the Bethlehem of 2,000 years ago in a walk-thru event ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The grounds of Cornerstone Baptist Church have been transformed into the “Miracle City” for its Bethlehem walk-thru event, which began Wednesday and runs through tomorrow night.
Visitors will first be met by Isaiah who brings the message of the coming birth of Jesus before being guided through the tour complete with vendors of the time displaying their crafts and goods.
“We want people to know that Christmas is first and foremost about the birth of the Messiah, prophesied by Isaiah and born by the Virgin Mary, God in the flesh — who was born specifically to one day die for our sins so that all who believe in Him and place their faith in Him may have eternal life,” pastor Larry Barker said.
Barker said the experience, which began in 2013, is a unique one.
“The event gives them (visitors) the opportunity to see what it might have been like 2,000 years ago,” he said. “They can come, enjoy the city, and it is provided free of cost. Most importantly, they get to hear the Gospel. We consider it a gift to the city to tell them about Jesus from the manger to the cross.”
Barker said attendees can expect to find “a friendly, warm welcome, a scriptural presentation of Christ’s birth and an event where they can observe and enjoy the city and its people.”
“The cookies aren’t bad, either,” he said.
The walk-thru is open 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and Friday at the church, 1720 S. Bolton St.
For more information, call (903) 586-9431.