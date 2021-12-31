JACKSONVILLE — A church in Jacksonville is hosting a retreat for young people to ring in the new year with an emphasis on a relationship with God.
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church in Jacksonville, 5858 U.S. 79 West, is having its second annual Youth New Year’s Retreat for local children.
The camp, which began the evening of Dec. 30 and will run through worship service on Sunday, is geared for children in the sixth through 12th grade.
Other than the few who have to leave the church for work, the camp is a lock-in with boys and girls sleeping in separate spots on the church campus.
Church member and youth camp organizer Janae Halbert said the retreat is a way for youth in the community to build relationships not only with others but with God and that it also offered a fun and safe way to celebrate the coming year.
“The retreat provides a time for the youth of our community to build relationships with one another and with God. Holding it this time of the year also provides a safe environment for them to celebrate and bring in the New Year,” said Halbert.
The camp began Thursday evening with a meet-and-greet and game of laser tag. Friday was full of team-building activities, karaoke, volleyball and other games and activities. Halbert said she could not even put a name to some of the games.
“It’s just crazy stuff you would never even think of — passing a balloon with just a cup, building a tower out of spaghetti and marshmallows; just really crazy, but fun, stuff,” she said.
Saturday was set to involve a scavenger hunt during which campers team up into group and have to complete tasks like taking selfies with the famous 400-plus-pound concrete tomatoes placed around Jacksonville, recording themselves singing to fast food drive-thru employees and more.
The camp will conclude following Sunday morning worship.
Halbert said that while the retreat offered fun activities for campers to engage in, it also emphasized a relationship with God.
“Of course, we want the kids to have fun, which is why we put so much thought into the activities we include, but the experience is also about coming closer to God,” Halbert said. “Every day also includes Bible study, devotionals, testimonies and worship.”
Halbert said the retreat was just one way for the church to engage the community.
“I believe every church is important to the community as it provides a safe haven for our youth and teaches the truths of God’s word to help instill God’s love in the heart of our younger generation who will be the future leaders in our community,” she said.
For more information, call (903) 589-1296 or visit trailtochristcowboychurch.org.