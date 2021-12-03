JACKSONVILLE — Residents gathered along five blocks of Commerce Street downtown Thursday, many wearing Santa hats and other festive attire, to enjoy the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.
Christmas carols rang through the streets as the Grinch and Santa's elves waved from floats while tumblers and dancers made their way down the street.
This year’s theme was “Christmas on Commerce,” and healthcare workers were honored as grand marshals.
View more photos from the parade here.
More than 60 floats entered the parade competing for most original, best themed, best lighted and most spiritual. Most original went to Family First Clinic & Urgent Care; Jacksonville Independent School District won best themed; Hospitality ER won best lighted; and Trails to Christ Cowboy Church won most spiritual.
Jacksonville Chamber President and event organizer Peggy Renfro said the parade was a great way to get people in the holiday spirit.
“The parade is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with so many businesses decorating and promoting their business while celebrating the Christmas season,” she said. “It’s a community event showcasing not only downtown but the many businesses that participate by decorating and celebrating the holiday season. It’s always wonderful seeing so many happy faces.”
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus concluded the parade, waving to children from the City of Jacksonville Fire Department truck. Other parade participants included the Jacksonville ISD cheerleaders from both the high school and middle school, Cherokee Charmers, Elijah’s Retreat, the Jacksonville High School band, Our Lady of Sorrow Aztec dancers, among others. Cub Scout Pack 403 served as Color Guard.