Cherokee County officials on Tuesday gathered in downtown Jacksonville to give residents a chance to get to know them and to offer updates from various county departments.
The Business at Lunch event hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce brought the officials to Postmaster Coffee Company for what Chamber President Peggy Renfro said is am important way to keep members informed.
“It is very important to keep Chamber members updated on the progress of the county as well as any obstacles they have faced this past year,” Renfro said. “It is also important for them to be aware of the 2021-22 budget.”
Renfro also said the lunch is a chance to mingle with other business leaders.
Cherokee County Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor spoke about issues specific to his precinct, like where the lines are drawn, its size and road miles along with how it is funded.
“This event to is a great way for me to be transparent with the public and an opportunity to connect with the constituents,” Traylor said.
Speakers at the event included County Judge Chris Davis, District Judge Michael Davis, Sheriff Brent Dickson, Cherokee County Airport Coordinator Clint Goff and Public Health Department official Shannon Hitt.