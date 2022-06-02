JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will soon be getting a new home in a familiar area.
The Chamber on Wednesday had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new downtown building at 307 East Commerce next to the Jacksonville Economic Development Corp.
The Chamber office was formerly located in the Norman Activity Center. However, in 2018, the Jacksonville Public Library in 2018 moved into the center, and the Chamber was forced to move outside of town.
“Moving back downtown was always the goal of the Chamber,” Chamber President Peggy Renfro said. “We are excited to move right next door to JEDCO to continue to work together for the betterment of the community and businesses.”
The new building was purchased from the city in March with renovations underway and a move-in set for before Christmas, and Renfro “couldn’t think of a better Christmas present for the Chamber.”
The city has been offering grants to several businesses, including the chamber, in an effort to revitalize downtown.
"A Chamber Capital Campaign is happening now to raise funds for the new building. To date, we have raised $97,250 of our $150,000 goal,” Renfro said. “The Chamber did apply for the JEDCO grant and received the $50,000 downtown grant.”
She said the Chamber is proud to be back downtown, which she said is vital for the work it does in the community and for its members.
“The Chamber is the information center for our community and it is important for us to be centrally located for our members with more parking and meeting room for trainings or educational purposes,” Renfro said. “We want and need to be easily accessible.”
The Chamber is also gearing up for its annual Tomato Fest, now in its 38th year.
Renfro said vendor space is sold out, and this year is set to be the largest to date.
“This will be my 38th year, and every year I look forward to planning a festival that benefits our community,” she said. “Jacksonville is a great town with great folks and this is a great way to show off our community.”
The weeklong festivities kick off this weekend with the festival happening on June 11.
For more information, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.