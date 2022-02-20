The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday marked a changing of the guard and handed out a number of awards during its 97th annual awards banquet.
Nearly 200 attendees filled the The Legacy Venue to welcome new board members and celebrate award recipients with former Jacksonville Mayor Dick Stone serving as emcee.
Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Renfro said the event is a way to review past accomplishments and identify future plans.
“It’s a nice way for the outgoing chair to highlight their year accomplishments, and the incoming chair to share goals set for the year and to honor volunteers,” she said.
Renfro said the event is also a way to recognize people who went above and beyond in 2021.
Incoming Chairman of the Board Duane Weatherford, of Republic Services, said he is honored to serve in the position.
“I follow a strong legacy of leaders who have worked together to make Jacksonville a great place to live, work and play,” he said. “I am very excited and looking forward to a great year. Jacksonville is growing, and I am proud to be a part of the Chamber helping our new businesses get engaged in our community.”
Weatherford said being involved in the Chamber is more important now than ever and that the Chamber is “committed to ensuring that our community flourishes.”
Award recipients were Rookie of the Year Karen Nolley, Unsung Hero Andy Calcote, Outstanding Business Woman Tabatha Ainsworth, Outstanding Business Man Brandon Bannister, Outstanding Citizen of the Year Janis Adams, Small Business of the Year (less than five employees) Compacity, Small Business of the Year (less than 25 employees) Texas National Bank, Medium Business of the Year Republic Services and Large Business of the Year Austin Bank.
Outgoing Chairwoman Shannon Hitt presented Renfro with a surprise — the Chairwoman’s Award in honor of 40 years of service at the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is in a capital campaign with plans to move back downtown next to the Jacksonville Economic Development Corp. office. Renfro said Chamber officials hope to make the move in November or December.
Contact the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at (903) 586-2217 or at jacksonvilletexas.com.