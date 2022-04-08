JACKSONVILLE – Downtown Jacksonville will soon be getting a new look.
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) last month began construction to replace sidewalks in the area.
In early 2020 JEDCO pursued a Texas Department of Agriculture Downtown Revitalization Grant for downtown sidewalk reconstruction. The JEDCO board approved a $75,000 match for an anticipated $500,000 grant. In late 2020, JEDCO was awarded the $500,000 grant. Following award of the grant and initial work with the design engineer Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. the JEDCO Board of Directors authorized an additional $525,000 in funding to include enhanced lighting and aesthetic elements, according to JEDCO President Shane Pace.
Final project designs will include replacing all sidewalks within project area, ADA accessible ramps, handrails at grade changes, stamped concrete behind curb line, new decorative stop signs, upgraded street lighting, removal of select old/unsightly utility poles, traffic calming – bump outs, and addition of new tree wells.
Pace said the JEDCO board is working hard to revitalize the downtown area through several programs.
“The purpose of the project is to continue investing in downtown Jacksonville with the goal of revitalizing the heart of the community. As an aside - following renovations to the Tomato Bowl, there was a resurgence in downtown. Downtowns are the heartbeat of a town like Jacksonville,” said Pace. “The JEDCO Board has been instrumental in putting programs and funding in place to help facilitate the redevelopment we are seeing.”
“The Façade Improvement Grant Program has been very successful with more than 130 businesses participating so far, and $2 million awarded in grants from JEDCO. Another downtown program has had 11 participants with more than $500,000 awarded so far,” Pace continued. “I think we can all see the positive progress these programs have made. This is all due to the foresight of the JEDCO Board and their commitment to improving Downtown, and Jacksonville.”
Pace said former JEDCO President James Hubbard got the ball rolling back and he is excited to see the project begin.
“My predecessor, and now City Manager James Hubbard saw a need to improve downtown. He went out and found grant funding to help facilitate the project. He was successful in winning the grant,” he said. “This project is important because it signifies that downtown Jacksonville is very much alive and well.”
“It shows the local business owners pouring their hard-earned money into their businesses that the JEDCO and the city are committed to their success. It also helps to attract new business and new investment,” said Pace. “We are excited to see this project begin and know the end result will be an exceptional improvement to downtown. That said, construction is dirty, it is loud, it is inconvenient. We are asking residents to please be patient. This is temporary and the progress will be worth it."
Pace said JEDCO is working closely with the contractor and local businesses to mitigate as much of the inconvenience of construction as possible. JEDCO initiated a temporary lease of a private parking lot in the immediate vicinity of Phase 1, and is rolling out an incentive program to promote patronage of businesses during construction.
Pace said the City of Jacksonville continues to grow and encourages people to visit the downtown area.
“Jacksonville is in a great position at the moment and experiencing significant growth. There are many new businesses open, or in the works. Downtown is becoming a destination with shopping and dining options that did not exist a few years ago,” Pace said. “I encourage and invite people to visit Jacksonville to experience what downtown has to offer.”
Several businesses are participating in the project and offering a $20 gift card to shoppers who spend $5 or more to be used when construction in their zone is being done.
The project is scheduled to be constructed in 4 phases over a period of approximately six months; construction began on March 28.
For more information, call 903-339-0049 or visit www.jacksonvilletxedc.com.