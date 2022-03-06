Freedom isn’t free.
That was part of the message Jacksonville High School head baseball coach Branson Washburn wanted to convey by having his team wear jerseys in the colors of the Ukraine flag and with its name on the back during a tournament Friday in Grand Saline.
Washburn said that as Russia continued to attack the eastern European country and the conflict worsened, he felt the need to show support for Ukraine.
“Our boys, like all of us, are following the conflict. I thought about what I could do as a person and baseball coach,” Washburn said. “Honestly, it's a pretty helpless feeling, but I decided to have some jerseys made that are in Ukraine colors and say Ukraine on the back where a last name would go.”
The team wore the jerseys Friday at the Grand Saline baseball tournament.
Washburn said that while his players get to have fun playing baseball, teens in Ukraine are picking up weapons to defend their country.
“We want our brothers and sisters in Ukraine to know we see them,” he said.
Washburn said the gesture of support was also an opportunity for his team to show there are more important things in life than a baseball game.
“Freedom isn't free. This gives our players an opportunity to deflect any attention that comes to them to be directed towards the young people in Ukraine,” he said. "This lets folks know that there are many things more important than a baseball game and causes our kids to gain a better perspective to the cost and sacrifice it took for them and me to have the freedoms we have in this great nation.”
The jerseys were made possible by local custom apparel shop Jesta Design who worked through the night to have them ready for the tournament and gave them as a donation.
Stacie Hack, who owns the shop with her husband Jessie, said the couple felt compelled to help. She also said the couple’s sons, Braden and Brennon Hack, play on the team.
“It is awesome that coach Washburn and the team want to show their support, and this is a great way to do just that,” she said. “By making and donating the jerseys it is a way for Jessie and I to give back and show our support for Ukraine and to the baseball team as well.”
The couple made a total of 16 jerseys with the American flag on the left sleeve and the Ukrainian flag on the right.
Washburn said he hopes the gesture will show support and give his team a greater appreciation.
“We just felt like it was a way to let the young people of Ukraine know that we see them and are supporting them,” he said. “And, I hope it gives our young players a greater appreciation for the freedoms we have in this country.”