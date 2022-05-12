Jacksonville has hired a city of Tyler director to fill its newly created assistant city manager position.
ReNissa Wade will start in the job early next month, according to a statement from the city of Jacksonville. Wade makes the move after a more-than 20-year career with the city of Tyler, where she most recently worked as a managing director responsible for multiple departments including human resources, water and wastewater, streets and engineering, according to city officials.
“Jacksonville is an outstanding community and I am humbled to be selected to be a part of this amazing team,” Wade said.
The assistant city manager job is a new one in Jacksonville.
City Manager James Hubbard said a city council strategic visioning session in February showed a need for someone to lead attraction, retention, training, risk management and succession planning initiatives.
“The Council-supported decision to hire ReNissa is an indicator of their commitment to support and build the team necessary to effectively serve our citizens,” he said.
Hubbard said Wade exhibited the qualities the city was looking for in the new position.
“When Ms. Wade was interviewed, it was evident she had the talent, experience, and drive to do more for Jacksonville,” he said. “I am thrilled to name her as Assistant City Manager.”
In addition to leading human resource efforts, Wade will have oversight of multiple departments.
Wade has an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Houston and a graduate degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.