Maryellen Jackson helped her dad, Austin Reeve Jackson, adjust his new work attire — a judge's robe — Friday morning after he was sworn in as the next 114th District Court judge.
Maryellen and Jackson's other daughter, Allison, then spent some time exploring their father's new office and courtroom. Allison even stepped into her father's judge chair.
Jackson will fill the seat previously held by Christi Kennedy, who retired on Thursday. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran delivered the oath of office as Jackson stood with his wife, Laura, and their children.
He is a third-generation Smith County attorney who opened his business, The Jackson Law Firm, in 2008. He previously worked at law firms practicing civil and criminal law in East and Central Texas.
Following his swearing-in ceremony, Jackson thanked the people who came to see him officially become the judge. He emphasized the need to elevate others in the courtroom rather than himself as judge and the importance of working together.
"This is the room where the citizens of Smith County are going to come to have their most important issues resolved. Whether their life is taken or preserved, whether their children are removed or returned, whether their businesses and bank accounts are empty or preserved," Jackson said. "And I can think of no greater trust the community has put in me than to hire to help resolve those disputes. But I know if I try to do this job alone, earning that trust will come up short. Success will only come if this a team effort — only we agree to take this opportunity together to build something better in Smith County."
As he steps into the new role, Jackson described the experience as a mix of emotions, including feeling humbled and excited. He's already preparing for the upcoming workload as court cases carry over from the previous year.
"Fortunately, I've already been working with folks at the courthouse and around the community about how we're going to be tackling this backlog of cases and get justice for the citizens here in Smith County who have been without it over the past year," he said.
He said COVID-19 has complicated the court system, but brought technology to help achieve justice quicker.
"With immense challenges come immense opportunities, and a lot of good has come out of this situation," he said. "We've been using new technologies that makes justice more accessible, cheaper for the community and faster to achieve. I think a lot of good is going to come out of this."
As a part of his campaign promises, Jackson said he intends to notify the Smith County Commissioners Court and auditor's office on Monday to cut his salary by $10,000.
"I don't think it's right to take money that's unearned from the taxpayer and so we're going to return that money on day one and then begin fulfilling the rest of the promises we made," Jackson said.
His number one goal is to let the citizens know the 114th District Court is their courtroom, not his.
"I hold in trust for them, and I hold it for just a little while," he said. "They should always feel welcome here. This room belongs to them."
Sam Griffith, retired justice of the 12th Court of Appeals, called Jackson an exceptional trial and appeals lawyer.
“Smith County is blessed to have Austin Reeve Jackson become the next judge of the 114th District Court,” Griffith said.
He encouraged Jackson to seek justice as a judge and choose words carefully.
Also coming into a new position was Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 1 constable Friday.
Traylor-Harris succeeds Bobby Garmon, who had served as appointed constable since December 2017.
"It's exciting. It's been a long road to get here," Traylor-Harris said. "The county has been tremendous in helping us get everything started."
The Precinct 1 constable race included some challenges. Traylor-Harris was originally the third-place finisher in the March primary election; however, after courts found winner Willie Mims ineligible, a runoff was held between Traylor-Harris and Garmon.
Traylor-Harris thanked the community for their support, especially Garmon, who assisted with the transition. He also thanked the previous Precinct 1 staff for their years of service.
"My team, we look forward to serving these four years," he said.
Traylor-Harris, a Tyler native, has roughly 13 years of experience in the criminal justice field, beginning with his time as a Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer. He has also worked in county detention at different sheriff’s offices, including Smith County under former Sheriff J.B. Smith.
Traylor-Harris plans to fulfill one of his campaign promises in late spring or early summer — an internship program at the constable's office — once COVID-19 cases improve.
This program will help educate students about law enforcement careers and go through the police academy, he said.
"We're putting it together for them to be able to come in, intern with us for a few months and put them through the academy," he said. "As long as they're eligible to go through we'll sponsor them."
For now, he plans to get acclimated with the community and local organizations.
Another promise Traylor-Harris fulfilled was appointing a woman as chief deputy at the constable's office. Smith County native LaQuenda Banks was sworn in as chief deputy on Friday as well. She's been in law enforcement since 2008, including roles at the Smith County Jail and the Precinct 1 Constable's Office.
"It feels amazing. It's a little overwhelming, but I'm happy to be the first and I hope other people will see me as an example," she said.
Also sworn in for the constable's office were K-9 deputy Derrick Holman, Sgt. Darrell King and reserve officer Roy Logan.
Neal Franklin, former Tyler Fire chief, is also beginning his first term as Precinct 1 commissioner this year following the retirement of Jeff Warr on Thursday.