The Tyler Civic Theater announced Jackson Holmes as the 2022 recipient of the Jean Samford Scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded to a college-bound senior who showed outstanding service and participation at the theater. While it has been offered for many years, this is the first time the theater has been able to give $1,000 to further aid talented students pursuing a higher education.
Holmes began volunteering at Tyler Civic Theater several years ago on the prop crew backstage. His dedication, reliability and organizational skills quickly moved him up to assistant stage manager and eventually stage manager.
He has been stage manager for four of the theaters musicals including "Sister Act," "Sponge Bob," "Beauty and the Beast" and "West Side Story."
In total Holmes has volunteered over 500 hours at the Tyler Civic Theater.
Holmes graduated from Cumberland Academy with honors and plans to continue his education at Tyler Junior College this fall and hopefully transfer to the University of North Texas to study theater and English.