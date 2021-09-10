Students and staff at Tyler ISD’s Jack Elementary School held their annual Patriot Day ceremony on Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognize both the school's namesake and first responders.
As all classes of students sat outside to enjoy the ceremony, some students wore their most patriotic red, white and blue outfits.
“Patriot Day is always special for us at Jack because of our namesake,” Principal Brett Shelby said. “We celebrate this day each year to pay tribute to Dr. Bryan C. Jack, who was killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.”
Dr. Jack was the son of Tyler ISD educators and a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. In his honor, Jack Elementary School’s mascot is a patriot, and their colors are red, white, and blue.
Jack Elementary traditionally honors veterans on Sept. 11 by inviting family members who have served in the armed forces.
This year, however, they added more local heroes to the list. The elementary school partnered up with the Tyler Police and Fire Departments, as well as other first responders.
“With the significance of this year being 20 years, we felt it would be honorable to have first responders present. They played an essential role on Sept. 11 and are looked at as heroes because of their acts of bravery,” Shelby said. “We felt that inviting them, and having their presence, would have an impact on our campus and community."
Fourth-grade reading and social studies teacher Tiffany Brower said it's important for students to know the significance behind 9/11.
Besides the ceremony, Bower showed her classroom videos of the impact of the terrorist attack. Her students read books to get an insight of the timeline of events and how people united during the event.
“They are very inquisitive but they are also very saddened about it. As 9 and 10-year-olds, they almost feel the pain that these families felt knowing they didn’t get to go home to their loved ones,” she said.
Shelby's main goal is that students take away the importance of honoring the legacy of Jack through the school's Leader in Me program.
"We hope that our students can connect leadership, heroism, and honor, symbolizing the importance of being a student at Dr. Bryan C. Jack and understanding the importance of our freedom and the sacrifices heroes make to protect our country and community,” he said.