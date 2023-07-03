Tylerites have sent in nominations for their favorite restaurants, accountants, beauty salons, nurses, car salespeople, stores and so much more. Over a three-week period, the Tyler Morning Telegraph received thousands of nominations for its Best In Town 2023 awards. Now, it’s time to vote.
The annual readers choice awards allow people to recognize their favorite businesses, groups and individuals. Top nominees earned a spot on the ballot and now have the chance to earn the title of “Best In Town” in their field.
Beginning Monday through July 28, voters can head to https://tylerpaper.com/bestintown/best_2023/ to vote for their favorites in each of the 230 categories. Voters can cast a ballot once per day per category until the deadline.
The business or individual with the most votes in each respective category will win an award designating it as the Best In Town. It will also be recognized in the Morning Telegraph’s Best In Town magazine in September.
There are seven overall categories: Local Personalities; Local Places to Shop; Local Health and Beauty; Local Businesses and Services; Local Places to Dine and Play; Local Places for Kids; and Local Places to work.
Within those, there are dozens of subcategories. For example, in the Local Personalities category, you can vote for your favorite banker, nurse, DJ, attorney, bartender, real estate agent and more. In the Local Businesses and Services category, subcategories include everything from dry cleaners, college, pet grooming, auto service, wedding venue and everything in between.
Some subcategories are even as specific as the best sushi or best margarita in town. With 230 total categories, there is no shortage of small businesses or community members to nominate.
Thousands of nominations and votes are received each year.
So, if you want to show your favorites some love, be sure to support them by voting daily now thorugh July 28.
For more information on voting or advertising opportunities, contact alyssa@mrobertsmedia.com or 903-596-6295 or dprekker@mrobertsdigital.com or 903-232-7233.