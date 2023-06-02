Have a favorite restaurant, accountant, beauty salon or store? What about a favorite nurse, car salesperson or pastor? If so, now is your chance to recognize them by sending in nominations for the Tyler Morning Telegraph's Best In Town 2023 awards.

The nomination phase began Wednesday and will continue through June 23. During this time, readers can nominate their favorite businesses and individuals at https://tylerpaper.com/bestintown/best_2023/. Top nominees will have the opportunity to earn the title of “Best In Town” in their field.

Individuals and businesses can earn a spot on the ballot if they receive enough nominations during the three-week-long nomination period. Once all the nominations are in, entries will be narrowed down to the three with the most nominations.

best in town from 2022 (1).jpg
Then, the voting phase will begin July 3 and last through July 28. During this time, the community will be invited to vote for their favorite in each of the 230 categories.

The business or individual with the most votes in each respective category will win an award designating it as the Best In Town. It will also be recognized in the Morning Telegraph's Best In Town magazine in September.

There are seven overall categories: Local Personalities; Local Places to Shop; Local Health and Beauty; Local Businesses and Services; Local Places to Dine and Play; Local Places for Kids; and Local Places to work.

04222020_tmt_news_trucks_02web.jpg
A large line of people wait to place their orders at the Catch Me if You Can food truck at the Running Meadows Neighborhood in Flint on April 21, 2020. Catch Me If You Can has previously been recognized in the Best In Town awards.

Within those, there are dozens of subcategories. For example, in the Local Personalities category, you can vote for your favorite banker, nurse, DJ, attorney, bartender, real estate agent and more. In the Local Businesses and Services category, subcategories include everything from dry cleaners, college, pet grooming, auto service, wedding venue and everything in between.

Some subcategories are even as specific as the best sushi or best margarita in town. With 230 total categories, there is no shortage of small businesses or community members to nominate.

Thousands of nominations and votes are received each year.

Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen brings the poke bowl to Tyler

The hot night sushi roll, photographed at Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen in Tyler, on May 17, 2017. The restaurant has previously won Best Sushi in the Best In Town awards.
East Texas Idol: Fritz Hager III, speaks in regards of upcoming projects, hometown support
Fritz Hager III performs in May 2022 for hundreds of supporters at True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler after being in singing competition 'American Idol' and making it as a top 5 finalist. True Vine has previously been awarded Best Live Music Venue in the Best In Town awards.

So, if you want to show your favorites some love, be sure to support them and send in a nomination by June 23.

For more information on nominations or advertising opportunities, contact alyssa@mrobertsmedia.com or 903-596-6295 or dprekker@mrobertsdigital.com or 903-232-7233.

NOMINATE HERE.

